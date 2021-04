See full statement by the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force wishes to inform the general public that the following road will be closed to vehicular traffic on Thursday April 1, 2021.

_Brickdam Public Road between College Road to Sandeman Place from 07:00hrs to 14:00hrs._

This closure is to facilitate the observance of Occupational Safety and Health month and its official launching event.

The Guyana Police Force apologizes for any inconvenience.