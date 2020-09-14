Several civilians receive injuries about bodies after ‘speeding’ GDF vehicle slams into car

Eight (8) persons, most of whom are children, are now nursing injuries about their bodies after a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) vehicle which was allegedly being driven at a fast rate of speed, slammed into the car they had been travelling in and ended up inside of a trench.

The accident took place on Sunday around 18:45h at the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), involving a GDF motor pickup that was being driven by a Soldier Corporal from Camp Ayanganna at that time.

There were also two other occupants inside of the Army’s vehicle when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, the motor car involved was being driven by a 19-year-old male from Greenfield North, ECD, and had been packed with seven (7) other occupants.

Those passengers are said to be six (6), seven (7), 11, 12, 16, 16 and 67 years of age.

According to the police, the GDF motor pickup was proceeding West along the Southern side of the Bee Hive Public Road at a fast rate of spend, three vehicles behind the motorcar involved in the accident when tragedy struck.

The motorcar was said to be travelling in the same direction as the GDF vehicle and as it approached the Bee Hive Access Road, the Army’s motor pickup started to overtake the other vehicle, while the motor car attempted to turn North into the Bee Hive Access Road.

However, according to the cops, in the above-mentioned process, the GDF motor pickup collided with the right side of the motorcar and resulted in both drivers losing control of their vehicles.

As a result of the collision, the Army’s vehicle ended up in the Northern trench while the motorcar ended up in the Southern trench.

Both vehicles received damages and the driver of the motorcar along with his seven (7) passengers each received minor injuries about their bodies.

According to the police, the GDF personnel inside of the motor pickup and the civilians were all taken out of the vehicles in a conscious condition by other soldiers who had been travelling behind them.

Public spirited persons also assisted in removing the injured persons from the damaged vehicles.

The injured civilians were later taken to the Mahaicony Hospital where they were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who treated and sent them away.

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the Solider Corporal who had been driving the Army’s motor pickup at the time of the accident and it found no traces of alcohol in his system.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.