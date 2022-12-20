Sleeping Children Drown in Pomeroon River Accident

Just five days before Christmas, one family has been plunged into mourning after 1-year-old Josiah Atkinson and 5-year-old Reshanna Atkinson lost their lives in an accident.

According to reports, the boat they were traveling in capsized in the Pomeroon River on Monday at around 20:30 hrs.

Their bodies were recovered this morning.

The children’s parents, 33 year old Bhinhauth Atkinson and his wife 23 year old Novita Atkinson, were traveling home when their boat collided with an object in the river.

When the boat capsized, the two sleeping children were said to be sleeping. The parents managed to swim to shore but were unable to rescue both of their children.

Investigations are ongoing.