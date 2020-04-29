Slumdog Millionaire’s Irrfan Khan succumbs to colon infection in Mumbai hospital

Acclaimed Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan lost the battle to a colon infection and succumbed at the age of 53.

Earlier this week, Khan’s mother, Saeeda Begum, died at the age of 95. Khan could not have attended her funeral in Jaipur due to the nationwide lockdown.

Yesterday (Tuesday) Khan was was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai and placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

However, despite efforts by the medical staff and Khan’s fight for his life, the well-known actor died.

Irrfan’s representatives said in a statement: ‘“I trust, I have surrendered”, these were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer.

‘And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.

‘Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.’

Irrfan rose to fame in 1988 starring in the movie Salaam Bombay before propelling his stardom with his role in 2001’s The Warrior, directed by Asif Kapadia.

Over the years, he crossed over into Hollywood and earned roles in Slumdog Millionaire, also starring Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto, Jurassic World alongside Chris Pratt, The Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Darjeeling Limited.