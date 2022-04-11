SOLDIER GETS ON-SPOT PROMOTION FOR DOMINANCE AT BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP IN ECUADOR

A Guyana Defence Force Amateur Boxer who made the country proud at the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Continental Championship has been recognized for his achievement.

Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, promoted Corporal Desmond Amsterdam to the rank of Sergeant for his outstanding performance at the recently concluded championship, which was held in Ecuador.

The COS congratulated Amsterdam for his continued success and commitment to the sport. “You have made us proud! Continue to be a good ambassador for the GDF and Guyana. I wish to encourage that you continue in this stead, stay focused! These attributes allow you to see the fruits of your labor,” Brigadier Bess urged.

Sergeant Amsterdam expressed gratitude for the opportunity and support given by the Force. “I feel proud of this achievement. Being able to travel and represent my country and the Force at these competitions, have been an honor and great privilege. It was indeed an auspicious moment for me,” said Amsterdam.

This win has qualified Sergeant Amsterdam to compete at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which is slated to take place in the United Kingdom.

The American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Continental Championship commenced on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and concluded on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Also present for the small ceremony were; Officer Commanding Sports Corp, Major Keith Watts and GDF Boxing Coach Terrence Poole.