STATEMENT FROM THE COMMISSIONER AND C.E.O OF THE GUYANA LANDS AND SURVEYS COMMISSION.

Our valued Clients, as we continue to learn about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on our world, in particular, its impact on Guyana. We at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission are making the necessary adjustments to our work operations to ensure the safety of our employees, customers and communities.

We have one simple objective that guides us: keeping you our clients and our employees safe. This has been at the center of our conversations every step of the way. With that in mind, we have made several decisions in response to the threat of the coronavirus.

One such decision, is to limit the number of staff at our offices across the country. As a result, the Commission effective immediately, will be attending to clients between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., from Monday- Friday until further notice.

Additionally, it is now required that clients who must conduct essential transaction (s) at our offices make an appointment to facilitate the smooth conduct of such transaction (s). Essential transactions such as; Payment of rent for leases, Access to plans and Purchasing of maps, will be given priority.

As a reminder, all field inspections and survey services continue to be suspended until further notice.

Appointments can made by the following means:

By phone: (592) 226-6490

By E: mail: info@glsc.gov.gy

Or by messaging our Facebook page: Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.

For information about our services you can visit our website at: www.glsc.gov.gy

Please note that all access to the Commission’s survey database for private and government surveyors is suspended until further notice.

We have ramped up cleaning services at all of our offices and have added hand sanitizers and hand washing areas at the front entrances and at all cash registers. Sanitizers and cleaning items have also been placed near workstations and counters so that employees can keep themselves and their immediate work area continuously cleaned.

We are closely following the threat assessment protocols of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Guyana (GoG) on the steps we can take to help prevent the spread of the virus. We have shared specific instructions with our employees on the importance of washing their hands and staying home if they feel sick or are returning from recent travel. As per GoG directives, we will ask employees who have traveled overseas or have been exposed to others who have traveled overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days.

A strict social distancing policy for our employees is in place, and we have canceled meetings with large gatherings, again to do what we can to help prevent the spread of the disease.

We know that many of you have scheduled inspections and surveys, we will be happy to partner with you to reschedule these activities at no additional cost. Simply contact us and we will take care of it at a future mutually convenient day.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and do all we can to protect you and our employees as we hope for a swift end to this global pandemic.

I thank you.