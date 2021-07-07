Statement of the Leader of the People’s National Congress on the assassination of the President of Haiti H.E Jovenel Moïse.

Press statement

Leader of the People’s National Congress, Mr David Granger, has learnt with alarm the sad news of the assassination of the President of Haiti H.E Jovenel Moïse. Mr Granger condemns the hateful murder of the President of a Caribbean state.

The assassination of President Moïse and the attack on his family are abhorrent and abominable. The Leader has also called on Haiti’s Prime Minister to preserve peace, maintain public order and bring the culprits responsible for this crime to justice.

Mr Granger extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to the first lady of Haiti, H.E Martine Moïse, who was seriously injured during the attack. The Leader and the People’s National Congress send their deepest condolences to the Moïse family and the people of Government of the Republic of Haiti.

