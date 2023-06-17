Tiana Cole reports on the case involving the alleged shooter who confessed to killing Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lieutenant Rondel Douglas during a robbery. The report reveals that the suspect has been formally charged with murder and subsequently remanded to prison. This development signifies a significant step in the legal proceedings and emphasizes the seriousness of the charges.
STEWIE REMANDED FOR THE MURDER OF GDF COAST GUARD LIEUTENANT
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on