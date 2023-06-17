TCI EXECUTIVE WANTS A MORE PROACTIVE OPPOSITION NORTON SAYS ALLY KNOWS NOT OF WHAT HE SPEAKS

HGP Nightly News Antonio Dey provides an update on the contrasting views regarding the role of the opposition in holding the government accountable. Shazaam Ally, an Executive Member of the Citizenship Initiative, expresses the need for a vibrant and proactive opposition to address government misdoings. On the other hand, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton dismisses Ally’s remarks, stating that Ally lacks understanding of the situation. This report delves into the differing perspectives on the effectiveness and role of the current opposition.

