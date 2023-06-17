Human Services Minister announces probe into rape allegations against Minister

Proclaiming that “no one is above the law,” Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud announced on Saturday that the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) is carrying out a full probe into the damning sexual allegations against a government Minister.

“The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has taken note of the serious allegations made against a Minister by a 16-year-old girl,” Dr Persaud said in a Facebook post as she announced the probe.

She added that all support will be provided to the young lady, noting that “our women and girls must be safe and no one is above the law.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, who was accused last year of harassing a 22-year-old New York-based woman, became the centre of a rape allegation on Friday.

A 16-year-old schoolgirl, in a letter to President Irfaal Ali, alleged that she was groomed, preyed upon and sexually assaulted by Dharamlall.

A Police report signed by the Commander of Region Two Khemraj Shivbaran has been circulating in which the schoolgirl recanted the statement.

This publication attempted to contact Dharamlall for a comment, but all the calls went unanswered.

This is not the first sexual allegation levelled against the Minister, as last year, he was accused of harassing a 22-year-old New York-based woman for sexual relations.

When President Irfaan Ali was asked about this, he said the woman should report the matter to the Police.

Like this: Like Loading...