Labourer, 19, killed after attempting to part fight between sisters and other females

A Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt labourer was killed on Saturday after he attempted to part a fight between his sisters and other females from the neighbourhood.

Dead is 19-year-old Dequan Pyle, a labourer of Lot 4 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt. He was killed at about 06:30h by a 30-year-old male who is at large.

According to the Police, Pyle attempted to part a fight between his sisters and other females from the neighbourhood. However, as he attempted to intervene, one of the male partners of the females reportedly dealt him a lash to the head with a piece of wood.

Pyle fell to the ground and it is alleged that the suspect dropped the wood, and he and others began pelting bottles and bricks, hitting the deceased’s family, before making good their escape.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

HGP Nightly News understands that the suspect’s house was later set on fire. Notwithstanding, the Police said that investigations are in progress to locate the suspect and his accomplices.

