Motorcyclist struck down by drunk driver at Friendship Railway Embankment

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday following a collision at Friendship Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), with a motor car, which an intoxicated man drove.

Dead is Oliver Collins of Lot 70 Friendship, who was riding a motorcycle for which the registration number is unknown. The accident occurred at about 20:39h.

Reports are that motor car PAE 137, which a 22-year-old man drove, was proceeding east on the northern driving lane while the motorcycle was proceeding west.

It is alleged that the motor car drove into the motorcycle’s path, causing a collision. As a result, Collins fell off the bike and onto the roadway, where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up by the Police in an unconscious state and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The body is awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME) at the hospital’s mortuary.

A breathalyser test on the motor car’s driver found his alcohol level to be 121% and 112%. He has been detained pending further investigations and charges.

