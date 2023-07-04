Man drops bag with shotgun, cartridge after seeing Police

Police in Region Seven have recovered a single-barrel shotgun and one 12-gauge cartridge at Lime Tree Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Reports are that at about 16:30h on Monday, ranks were on mobile patrol at Lime Tree Backdam when they observed a man with a Karibee rice bag in his hand with a metal object protruding.

The ranks became suspicious and attempted to confront the man. When he saw the Police ranks approaching, the man dropped the rice bag and ran into the nearby bushes.

The ranks gave chase but were unable to apprehend him. Police took possession of the bag and found the shotgun and one cartridge. Investigations are in progress.

