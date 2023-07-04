Minibus driver, conductor arrested after Police find ganja under seat

A minibus driver and his conductor were arrested on Monday after Police intercepted them and found marijuana in the vehicle.

HGP Nightly News understands that minibus BVV 9881 was intercepted at about 16:00h, on the Charity Public Road, Essequibo Coast, by law enforcement officials, who were acting on information received.

After the bus was stopped, 512.5 grams of marijuana was found in a black plastic bag under the conductor’s seat.

The minibus driver, who is also the vehicle owner, is a 27-year-old from Charity Housing Scheme, and the conductor is a 30-year-old from Lima Housing Scheme.

The duo was arrested and escorted to Charity Police Station along with the narcotic. The men are in custody, assisting the Police with the ongoing investigation.

