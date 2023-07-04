Six houses destroyed by high winds in Aishalton

A total of six houses were destroyed by high winds in the village of Aishalton, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, on Friday last.

This was confirmed by the Regional Chairman of Region Nine, Bryan Allicock.

After receiving the report, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), along with regional authorities, conducted a damage assessment.

As a result of that initial assessment, the CDC dispatched food hampers, tarpaulins, hammocks and cleaning hampers to the impacted residents.

Another house that was destroyed by the high winds [Photo: Civil Defence Commission/ June 30, 2023]

The traumatised residents consisted of 13 adults and 22 children. The affected residents thanked the CDC and the region’s administration for their swift assistance.

“There is presently a team from the Commission in Aishalton to conduct additional assessments in order to provide further assistance,” the CDC said in a statement.

The Region is being monitored closely for more high-level winds and flood impacts as the rainy season continues.

