Belle Vue residents affected by flood waters; receive cleaning hampers

Roughly 100 cleaning hampers were delivered to the community of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Monday by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) due to a significant flood impact.

A combination of high tide and koker doors that were left open and unattended resulted in residents being affected by flood waters averaging three inches in height.

The Commission, along with regional officials, rendered assistance by providing cleaning hampers and completing damage assessments.

The waters have since receded, and the koker is fully monitored at this time, for which the community is grateful.

Residents nationwide are encouraged to remain vigilant and cautious during this rainy season and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on telephone numbers 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.

