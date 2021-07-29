Superbet shop in Berbice robbed of $33,500 in cash

Two masked gunmen are at large after robbing a 32-year-old Superbet female cashier of $33,500 in cash at Transformer Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice on Wednesday at about 20:10 hours, according to a police press release.

According to the cops, the cashier at the Superbet shop was attending to a customer when suddenly two masked men dressed with dark clothing ran into the shop — one armed with a crowbar and the other with an unknown object — and ordered the male customer to lay face down on the ground inside the shop.

“While the male customer complied, the perpetrator with the crowbar then ordered the cashier to open the inner door. She became fearful for her life and complied and he demanded that she hand over all the cash.

“She pointed him to a carton box where the cash was. He then took all the cash there before he and his accomplice made good their escape on foot in an unknown direction.

Investigations underway,” police said.