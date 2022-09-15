Taxi Driver stabbed to Death in Mocha misunderstanding over $500

Police in Regional Division 4B are investigating the alleged murder of Quincy Weekes, a 41-year-old male taxi driver of Lot 31 Nelson Street Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

The suspect is said to be a 28-year-old taxi driver who is also from Mocha.

The incident occurred at around 8:15 hrs on Wednesday Sept. 14th, 2022 at the Mocha Access and Providence Public Roads, East Bank Demerara.

Investigations so far disclosed that the now deceased man and the suspect are known to each other, since they would operate private hire taxi cabs at the Mocha road head on a daily basis. It is alleged that sometime back the deceased and the suspect had a misunderstanding over $500.

Today, Weekes and the suspect were at the Mocha road head plying their trade when an argument started between them over the parking of their respective cars.

It was then that the suspect armed himself with a knife which he used as a weapon, and dealt Weekes several stab wounds causing him to receive injuries and eventually fell to the ground.

Further investigations revealed that the body was seen lying motionless in a pool of blood. The deceased man was cladded in a white t-shirt and blue three quarter pants, laying face up.

There was blood on the chest area of the t-shirt. Weekes was pronounced dead at the scene by Doctor Wickett from the Emergency Team.

Four (4) suspected stab wounds were seen on the body of the deceased, two (2) on both hands, one (1) under the left shoulder and the other to the left lower chest.

The body was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral parlour where it was placed into cold storage awaiting a Post-mortem examination.

Several persons were contacted, interviewed and statements were obtained.

Closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras were seen but not yet viewed.

The suspect was taken for medical attention and is presently in police custody assisting with the investigations.