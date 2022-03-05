Teen battling for life after being accidentally churned in cement mixer

An 18-year-old labourer is now in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) following an accident at Forrester Lumber and Building Complex concrete on Friday afternoon, according to Police Headquarters.

Ricardo Nandlall of Lot 46 South De Kinderen Line-Top, West Coast Demerara was inside the Cement Mixer machine cleaning it, when a co-worker turned it, allegedly unaware that the teen was inside.

The incident occurred around 15:45 hrs on Friday. Nandlall was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was observed to have an injury across his abdomen with his intestines protruding.

Police ranks went to the Leonora Cottage Hospital but attempts to interview the teen were unsuccessful since he was unresponsive.

As a result, the ranks proceeded to his worksite which is the Forrester Lumber and Building Complex located at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara. On arrival there, contact was made with the proprietor, 47-year-old Andrew Forrester. He was interviewed and related that Ricardo Nandlall went into the Cement Mixer to have it cleaned and in the process, a 22-year-old ‘Mixer Operator’ was unaware that Nandlall was inside the said Cement Mixer and he turned on same, causing Nandlall to receive injuries to his abdomen and he started to scream.

As a result, several co-workers went to Nandlall’s assistance and pulled him out of the Mixer. They then placed him into motor pick-up # GPP 7825, which was driven by a co-worker and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated by Doctor Smart. Nandlall was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient in a critical condition.

On Saturday, Nandlall’s condition remains critical.

The 22-year-old co-worker who turned on the Cement Mixer was detained by the police. Commander Errol Watts has indicated that the co-worker remain in custody, on the prisoner bench, as they await updates on the victim, “given at the moment his actions were not malicious but suspected to be that of negligence”.

Several CCTV cameras were seen inside and outside the Forrester Complex.

Investigation still in progress.