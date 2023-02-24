TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDERING HUSBAND

A young woman, aged 18, has been charged with murder and remanded to prison for allegedly fatally stabbing her husband. The incident occurred recently, and the accused appeared in court on Wednesday. Tiana Cole, our reporter, has more on this story.
