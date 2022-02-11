Teen Motorcyclist Crashes Into Stationary Vehicle, Dies

Police are reporting that 18-year-old Elijah Profitt of lot 7 Craig Street, Campbellville is the latest road fatality after he lost control of the motorcycle (CJ 7433) which he was driving about 10:30 hours on Thursday, February 10, 2022, and crashed into a stationary motor pickup (GLL 5260) owned by Bryon Barakat of Lot 32 Barrack Street Kingston Georgetown. The incident happened on Craig Street, Campbellville in the vicinity of Star Party Rental.

Based on the CCTV footage obtained by the Police, it shows that the motorcyclist was not wearing a safety helmet and proceeding west along Craig Street at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided into the right side rear of the motor pick up GLL 5260 which was stationary on the southern parapet facing west. Due to the impact, the cyclist received injuries to his head and about his body.

He was picked up from the road surface in an unconscious condition and transported by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was examined by Doctor Jagit and pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently stored at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. It is not known at this stage if the motorcyclist was the holder of a provisional or driver’s licence. Further investigations are ongoing.