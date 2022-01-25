TEEN NURSING FRACTURED SKULL IN CHARLESTOWN HIT AND RUN

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is reporting that a nineteen (19) year old teenager is currently nursing a fractured skull as a result of a hit and run accident.

The GPF has identified the young man as Keshon David of William Street, Kitty who is now hospitalized in a serious but stable condition with a fractured skull after he was involved in a hit and run accident at the intersection of Broad and Lyng Streets about 13:00 hours yesterday (Sunday 23 January 2022).

According to police, the motorcyclist was proceeding north along Lyng Street at a fast rate of speed and allegedly failed to adhere to the stop sign at the Broad Street intersection when he ended up in the path of a blue Honda CRV bearing registration plates # PJJ 4170. So far, the GPF has not been able to identify the owner of the vehicle. According to reports, the vehicle was proceeding east along the northern side of Broad Street and as a result the front left side of the motor jeep collided with the left side rear of the motorcycle with registration plates CL 2314 causing the motorcyclist to lose control and fall on the roadway where he received injuries to his body.

The driver of the motor jeep reportedly drove away from the scene following the collision.

The motorcyclist was picked up in a semi-conscious condition and taken by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted him about 19:00hrs. His injuries have been listed as a fracture to his skull.

Police are currently investigating the incident.