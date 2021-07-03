Three women busted with cocaine in car

According to a police report, the three females aged 26, 31 and 61 were arrested after a quantity of cocaine was found in their vehicle during a police stop and search operation on Friday evening on the Philadelphia, East Bank Essequibo Public Road.

.

Police say that during the operation, Motorcar PZZ 6014, a blue Axio , driven by a 31-year-old female, was stopped. The police requested to carry out a search on the said vehicle.

It was then observed that there where two other occupants, a 26-year-old and a 61-year-old, who were both seated in the back seat of the car.

As the police attempted to open the car door, they told the driver not to open the car door and she complied by activating the door lock.

A police rank then opted to video the operation and after about 15 minutes, the ranks managed to get the door opened with the assistance of the driver.

A search was conducted in the vehicle in the presence of all parties where a quantity of small whitish rocklike substance was found on the floor, and back seat of the said vehicle.

The occupants were told of the suspicions, arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, where the suspected substance was weighed in their presence and amounted to 7.4 grams.

The three suspects have all been placed into custody pending further Investigations.