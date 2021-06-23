Truck driver killed after truck tumbles overboard



Police are investigating the death of Sheldon Wilson, 36, of Hand-en- Veldt, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara which occurred on Tuesday at around 12:30 hrs at the John Fernandes Wharf Water Street, Georgetown.



According to information received from the security of the Wharf, the deceased was the driver of motor truck GNN 7207.

Police say Wilson had gone to the wharf to collect feed from a boat and was manoeuvring the truck on the wharf when it went over the rails and into the river.

Several persons jumped into the river to rescue the deceased, who was taken out by a labourer from John Fernandes wharf .

He was rushed to the St Joseph Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The investigation continues