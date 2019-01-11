TWO COURTS CUSTOMERS WINS ONE MILLION DOLLARS SHOPPING SPREE;

Courts Guyana comes good with post-Christmas Gifts for lucky customers. Yaniss Abrams tells us more...

A dream came true for Jennifer Brown when she was told that she is one of two Courts Lucky Customers to win a million dollars shopping spree at Courts.

Jennifer and Swammy Khargie each won a shopping spree, compliments of the Mabe shopping brand. Marketing Officer Roberta Ferguson said the promotion ran from November to Mid-December 2018 and made eligible any customer who bought a Mabe Appliance.