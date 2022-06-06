WANTED BULLETIN ISSUED FOR ‘BANDIT’ IN CONNECTION TO DISCOVERY OF HIGH POWERED RIFLES IN REGION 7

The Guyana Police Force has issued a WANTED BULLETIN for Navindra Ramsammy for Possession of Firearm & Ammunition and Break & Enter & Larceny, respectively.

The man’s last known address was 32 First Avenue, Bartica. The offense was commuted on 2022/05/31 & 2022/06/04 respectively.

If seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the said person, are being asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 226-6978, 225-8196, 680-6969, 455-2222, 455-3299, or the nearest police station.

On Saturday, Police in Regional Division #7 recovered high-powered weapons as they make headway in trying to track down the suspect from whom one Rockriver 5.56 mm Rifle with 27 rounds were recovered on 2022/05/31 at Blackwater Backdam.

Police had ventured into a mining camp, but the suspect had fled. The camp owner said the suspect buried the firearms at three different locations on the camp ground and then slept the night.

The camp owner identified the areas to the police ranks who dug up the said areas and found the following firearms:

One Rickover 5.56 MM Rifle One Benelli ARMI Rifle One 13 gauge Magnum Shotgun One FN Rifle Thirty seven (37) .223 rounds of ammunition.

The area was searched but the suspect was not located.

The firearms and ammunition were taken to the Bartica Police Station and lodged.