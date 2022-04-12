Wanted Bulletin issued for Murder Accused

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for RYVAN SHERVIN FRANCIS. Francis is wanted in questioning for the the murder committed on Levoy Taljit.

Levoy Taljit of Anira Street, Queenstown mysteriously disappeared on December 23, 2012. The then 25 year old, had vanished without a trace. However, his Toyota Raum motor vehicle, bearing registration PNN 8315, was later found vandalised days after along the Linden-Soesdyke highway.

Police are now asking anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Ryvan Francis, whose last known address was Lot Sharma Alley , Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara to contact them on 216-0251, 216-0254, 216-0251, 444-3429, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.