Food For The Poor pays fines for three prisoners

In an effort to have three non-violent offenders reunite with their families this Easter Holidays, particularly their children, Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated (FFP) has paid the fines for their release on Monday.

The prisoners were incarcerated due to their inability to pay the required fines, even though the amounts were minimal.

The three prisoners were grateful for the life changing gesture.

In a press release, Chief Executive Officer of Food for the Poor Mr. Kent Vincent said it has been the charity organization’s tradition for over two decades to pay the fines for non-violent inmates in the Caribbean and Latin American nations where they maintain a presence; twice a year, during the Easter and Christmas seasons.

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot thanked Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated for their part in assisting the GPS in promoting prisoners’ rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Mr. Elliot used the opportunity to call on other NGO’s and the business community at large to play their part in assisting the GPS in promoting the prisons’ reintegration initiatives.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, which was held at the Prison Headquarters, food hampers that included loaves of bread, clothing, personal care items and Bibles were given to the inmates.