WANTED: Ezekiel Hawker also known as Alpha & Kevin Carter also known as Lil Boy

Ezekiel Hawker also known as Alpha is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder committed on Deon Charles.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ezekiel Hawker is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.
Name:EZEKIEL HAWKER
Alias:ALPHA
Age:18 YEARS
Race:AFRICAN DESCENT
Last Known Address:LOT 246 FORSHAW STREET, QUEENSTOWN
GEORGETOWN
Offence:MURDER
Victim:DEON CHARLES
Date of Incident:2021/12/24
Place of Incident:JAMES STREET, ALBOUYSTOWN
Kevin Carter also known as Lil Boy is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder committed on Garfield Newton.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Kevin Carter is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.
Name:KEVIN CARTER
Alias:LIL BOY
Age:18 YEARS
Race:AFRICAN DESCENT
Last Known Address:WEST RUIMVELDT, SQUATTING AREA,
GEORGETOWN
Offence:MURDER
Victim:SENSEI GARFIELD
Date of Incident:2021/12/24
Place of Incident:CAMPBELL STREET, ALBOUYSTOWN