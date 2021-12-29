WANTED: Ezekiel Hawker also known as Alpha & Kevin Carter also known as Lil Boy

Ezekiel Hawker also known as Alpha is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder committed on Deon Charles.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ezekiel Hawker is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

Name:​​​​EZEKIEL HAWKER

Alias:​​​​ALPHA

Age:​​​​18 YEARS

Race:​​​​AFRICAN DESCENT

Last Known Address:​LOT 246 FORSHAW STREET, QUEENSTOWN

​​​​GEORGETOWN

Offence:​​​MURDER

Victim:​​​DEON CHARLES

Date of Incident:​​2021/12/24

Place of Incident:​​JAMES STREET, ALBOUYSTOWN

Kevin Carter also known as Lil Boy is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder committed on Garfield Newton.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Kevin Carter is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

Name:​​​​KEVIN CARTER

Alias:​​​​LIL BOY

Age:​​​​18 YEARS

Race:​​​​AFRICAN DESCENT

Last Known Address:​WEST RUIMVELDT, SQUATTING AREA,

​​​​GEORGETOWN

Offence:​​​MURDER

Victim:​​​SENSEI GARFIELD

Date of Incident:​​2021/12/24

Place of Incident:​​CAMPBELL STREET, ALBOUYSTOWN