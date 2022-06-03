WHERE IS REONOL WILLIAMS ?

The search continues for 50 year old Reonol Williams, who disappeared without a trace more than one week ago.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reonol Williams, can contact the Divisional Commander on telephone # 6602258, or 2292655, 2741221, 2564002, or the nearest police station.

On May 23, the father of two disappeared after he was struck down by a red vehicle bearing registration PAB 2552, after exiting a taxi at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to eyewitnesses, Reonol was picked up by the driver of the vehicle. The driver claimed that he would be taking the injured man to seek medical attention at the nearest health Centre.

However, after his family was informed of the incident and went in search for their loved one, all attempts to find the man proved futile.

The driver of the red car PAB 2552 identified as Daniel Melbourne was released on $300,000. bail. He told police that he was not the person behind the wheels at the time of the accident.

In the meanwhile, the family of the missing man continues to reel in pain and anguish. The are pleading with the public and the relevant authorities to help them locate Reonol Williams, age 50 years, a construction worker of Lot 5 Church Road Enmore ECD.