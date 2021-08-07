WOMAN CHARGED FOR WOUNDING ST VINCENT PRIME MINISTER RALPH GONSALVES

A woman from Layou in St Vincent and the Grenadines has been charged with wounding following an assault on Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on Thursday.Annamay Lewis will spend the weekend in lock-up after she was denied bail ahead of her court appearance next Monday.The Prime Minister suffered a blow to the head on Thursday when an object was hurled by a protestor outside the Parliament in Kingstown. The incident happened as Dr Gonsalves was attempting to enter the Parliament Building on foot after protestors blocked the gate, preventing entry to his vehicle.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gonsalves is now in Barbados where he was transported for an MRI.He used a Facebook post on Friday afternoon to reveal he had suffered a concussion and will be monitored over the next four to six weeks.The incident and the subsequent images of the bloodied Prime Minister have dominated headlines across the region and beyond.Caricom Chairman and Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne has deplored the assault.(Credit: iWitness News St. Vincent/abstvradio.com)

