WORKING CLASS STILL DEPRIVED OF GUYANA’S RICH RESOURCES – JOEY JAGAN

Joel Vogt reports on a statement made by Dr. Joey Jagan, the son of former President Cheddi Jagan. Dr. Jagan is resolute in his belief that the working class is being unfairly treated and denied access to the abundant resources of Guyana. He expresses concern that despite the nation’s wealth, the benefits are not distributed equally, and the working class is left behind. This message underscores the importance of addressing issues of inequality and ensuring that all citizens are given a fair chance to thrive.

