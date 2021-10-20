Young Farmer found dead at Ebini Trail

A 24-year-old farmer was found dead at Ebini Trail, Upper Berbice River on October 19 after leaving their farm to go for a drive on the night before around 19:30hrs.

Reports from Kemo Phillips’s mother suggest that after the 24-year-old man left the farm, she received a message that her son had gotten into an accident and was seen lying on the trail with his motorcycle next to him around 6:30hrs on October 19. She and several other persons went to his assistance and rushed him to Ebini landing, however, he died en route. The body of the deceased was examined by the police and bruises were seen on the left side of the lower back.

The body of the farmer was then escorted to Kwakwani Hospital Complex where an official pronouncement of death was given by a doctor on duty.

He was later taken to Kwakwani Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kemo Phillips are ongoing.

