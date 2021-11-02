Youths apprehended after attempting a robbery and pretending to be GPL workers

Quick action by the Guyana Police Force and commuters resulted in the arrest of two youths, 20 and 25 who attempted to rob a woman under the pretense of Guyana Power & Light employees.

Police said that the 56 year old housewife of Covent Garden Back Street EBD was washing clothes in her backyard when the men claimed to wanting to read the meter.

She allowed the perpetrators to enter her yard and told them that the meter was located at the front of the house as she continued washing.

She suddenly felt someone grab her and demanded that she hand over all her money and began forcing her up the back stairs.

This caused her to scream and shout for thief and the perpetrators then let go of her and walked out of the yard.

Immediately public-spirited citizens went to her aid as she pointed out the two perpetrators walking towards the public road.

With the assistance of a GRA officer and a police constable of Providence Police Station Traffic Department, along with public-spirited citizens, one of the perpetrators was apprehended who is a 25-year-old porter.

Quick response by police ranks resulted in the apprehension of the second perpetrator – a 20-year-old – who was found hiding in the store room of an apartment complex which is located in the said area.

They were both escorted to the Golden Grove Police Station where they were placed into custody pending further investigations.

