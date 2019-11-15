YOUTHS EDUCATED ON DIABETES IN SCHOOLS IN GEORGETOWN

As the struggle continues to arrest the high prevalence of diabetes, scores of Georgetown students benefited from a Diabetes Awareness Campaign organized by the Guyana Rotoract Club in collaboration with Youth Leaders in Diabetes and the Ministry of Health.
Amel Griffith reports.

