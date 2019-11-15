YOUTHS EDUCATED ON DIABETES IN SCHOOLS IN GEORGETOWN

As the struggle continues to arrest the high prevalence of diabetes, scores of Georgetown students benefited from a Diabetes Awareness Campaign organized by the Guyana Rotoract Club in collaboration with Youth Leaders in Diabetes and the Ministry of Health.
Amel Griffith reports.
As the struggle continues to arrest the high prevalence of diabetes, scores of Georgetown students benefited from a Diabetes Awareness Campaign organized by the Guyana Rotoract Club in collaboration with Youth Leaders in Diabetes and the Ministry of Health.