ZARA COMPUTER CENTRES COMMISSIONED AT COVE & JOHN AND LEONORA RESPECTIVELY

Hundreds of citizens and members of the Police Force will now benefit from free computer studies and training. This was made possible when two more Zara Computer Centres were opened on September 16th, 2022 at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara and at Leonora, West Coast Demerara, respectively.

The Centres were built and furnished by the Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation in partnership with the Guyana Police Force.These Centres will be able to accommodate thirty (30) persons at a time and are administered and staffed by members of the Force as well.

The first Zara Computer Centre was founded in Berbice in 2012 and over the years as the partnership grew so did the centres as they expanded to almost every Region.

As recently as this year, two other Zara Computer Centres were replicated in Wismar Linden and New Amsterdam Berbice. During the course of the weekend, two more such facilities are slated to be commissioned in Bartica and Kwakwani.

Assistant Superintendent and Coordinator GPF Zara Computer Centres, Mr. Gladwin Hanover, during the welcoming remarks, said he has been eagerly awaiting the ZARA Computer training programme to be launched as the Guyana Police Force moves to improve its operations across the nation.

“This is a wonderful moment of celebration for everyone here today but above all, for you the members of our neighbouring community because after today you will be afforded free computer training in your own backyard,” Assistant Superintendent Hanover told the gathering.

While recapping how the Zara Computer Centre was birthed in Guyana, he noted that hundreds of people’s lives were impacted due to the opening of the first ever Zara Computer Centre back in 2012.

He further noted that such partnerships are adding to the Guyana Police Force’s strategic plan to bridge the gap between the Police Force and citizens by strengthening strong police-community ties.

With a target of twenty-six overall Zara Computer Centres across the country, the Deputy Commissioner Administration noted that the same excludes upgrading the training facilities.

President of Jay and Silva Sobhraj Foundation, Jay Sobhraj, in a brief comment noted that he looks forward to more partnerships with the Guyana Police Force and by extension Guyana. “Today we are extremely thankful to the Guyana Police Force for allowing us to serve our nation,” he stated.