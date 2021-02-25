10-year-old medevaced to GPHC after being raped by close family member

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a close family member until she lost consciousness at a residence in Region One (Barima-Waini) and had to be medevaced to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) late last night after she continued bleeding profusely from injuries she sustained during the sexual assault.

This is according to Commander Khalid Mandal of Police Regional Division #1 (Barima-Waini), who told the HGP Nightly News in an exclusive interview this morning, that the child’s physical state took a turn for the worse and she needed specialized emergency treatment at the GPHC.

He explained that the male suspect is currently in police custody as medical staff at the GPHC continue to provide the necessary healthcare for the little girl.

Reports are that on Wednesday (yesterday) around 10:30h, the 10-year-old endured forcible sexual assault at the hands of her male relative, which left her unconscious.

The suspect allegedly told the little girl that he would kill her if she told anyone about the rape, however, the child ended up confiding in her grandmother who immediately called the cops.

Relevant authorities promptly arrived at the scene and escorted the child to the hospital in her Region where she was examined and a medical certificate in her favour was obtained.

HGP Nightly News understands that swift police response led to the suspect being arrested immediately as investigations continue.