10-year-old with cutlass accidentally chops boy’s heel while “chopping facemask” on ground

A 12-year-old male is now hospitalised with a gaping wound on the heel of his right foot after he was allegedly accidentally chopped with a cutlass by a younger boy with whom he had been “picking white” from a tree.

The incident occurred around 15:40h on Thursday (yesterday) at Station Street, Matthew’s Ridge, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

According to a police statement, on the date and time mentioned the now injured child was in the company of his playmate who is 10 years-old, and other children, picking “Sijan (whitee)” from a tree in the said street.

“It is alleged that the 10-year-old had a cutlass in his possession that he used to cut down the tree and attempted to chop a face mask that had fallen on the ground from another child when the 12-year-old pushed his right foot where the face mask fell and received a gaping wound on the heel of the said foot. He was picked up by a relative and taken to the Pakera District Hospital where he was seen by the doctor on duty who admitted him a patient to be referred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention. His condition is regarded as stable.”

The Welfare Officer was summoned along with the mothers of both minors and the 10-year-old was sent away in the custody of his mother.