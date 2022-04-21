12 Homeless following Kwakwani Fire

The Guyana Fire Service is reporting a fire that gutted a building on fire on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, leaving 12 persons homeless.

In a press release, the Guyana Fire Service noted that the blaze broke out at about 12:11 pm. It is said that Water Tender 69 from the Kwakwani Regional Democratic Council responded to the Kwakwani Main Road, Berbice River location.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw the one flat wooden structure which was owned by Mr. Inshally Bacchus and was used as a worker living quarters, engulfed in flames.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving twelve (12) persons homeless.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

There were no casualties or injuries sustained by any firefighter or civilian as a result of the fire.

The Guyana Fire Service Water Tender #69 arrived at the location with water, however, based on the initial assessment made by the first arriving fire engine and firefighters there was a need for a copious amount of water given this situation of a building on fire. In such cases, assistance is rendered from an open water source in order to extinguish the fire.

One jet working from Water Tender 69 from a nearby open canal extinguished the fire.

The Guyana Fire Service is therefore refuting claims which suggest that the Water Tender arrived without water.

end the residents for their swift action which assisted in saving Mr. Bacchus’s home which is located next to the living quarters which was destroyed by the fire.