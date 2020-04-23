12 persons recover from COVID-19 in Guyana, death toll remains at 7

–three more cases confirmed within last 24 hours

Two more persons that were diagnosed with the COVID-19 have recovered within the last 24 hours bringing the total number of recovered patients to 12.

Meanwhile, three (3) persons tested positive for the disease in the same time frame, increasing the figure of confirmed cases to 70. The death toll remains at seven (7) in Guyana.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, today announced that as at yesterday 375 persons were tested for the COVID-19 and 305 of those individuals had negative results.

To date, 17 persons are in institutional quarantine and 51 are presently in isolation.

Five (5) patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to Minister Lawrence, of the 70 confirmed cases, inclusive of the seven (7) deaths, 66 of those persons contracted the virus locally.

Since testing began in Guyana, 23 persons were admitted to the COVID-19 ICU where 12 improved and were removed to another facility.

To date, five (5) deaths occurred in the COVID-19 ICU while one (1) person who had been admitted there has recovered.