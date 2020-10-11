17-y-o murder accused recaptured by cops after escaping Juvenile Holding Centre

A teenager who spent some seven months on the run after escaping the confines of the Government’s Juvenile Holding Centre was recaptured today by the police along the Ogle Old Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The 17-year-old of Plaisance village, ECD, had been charged with attempted murder on November 18, last year.

According to the police, the youth, who is a “school dropout” was accused of attempting to kill a man from his village, Gladwin Dorway called “Tiger” on June 30, 2019.

He was arrested and charged for the crime and subsequently remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre.

However in the month of March, this year, the teenager managed to escape from that facility and ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were finally able to locate and arrest the youth today (Saturday).