17-year-old in custody following fatal accident at Leonora

A 78-year-old man lost his life on Saturday night after he allegedly walked into the path of a motorcar driven by a 17-year-old of Block ‘X’ Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The dead man has been identified as Bernard Marshall of Norton Street, Georgetown. The incident occurred at about 18:45h.

Reports are that motorcar PTT 5545 was heading east on the Leonora Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), at an average rate of speed when Marshall allegedly walked from south to north across the road and into the vehicle’s path.

The teen driver alleged that upon seeing the pedestrian, he swerved left to avoid hitting him. Still, despite his effort, the right-side front fender collided with Marshall, causing him to fall to the road’s surface and receive a laceration to his left elbow.

He was picked up in a conscious condition, placed into a passerby vehicle, and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. There, he was further treated and later pronounced dead by a doctor.

The body was taken to the Ezekiel Mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

The driver was later taken to the Leonora Police Station, where he was placed into custody. A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, but no trace of alcohol was found on his breath.

