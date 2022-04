A wanted bulletin has been issued for 19 year old Joshua Williams. Williams who hails from Swan Village, Soesdyke Linden Highway is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Joseph Davis. According to police headquarters, Davis was allegedly murdered on the 28th of March at Soekdyke, Linden highway.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Joshua Williams is asked to contact the Police on, 216-0251, 216-0254, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.