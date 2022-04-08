Photographer released on $100k Bail on Cybercrime allegations

35 year old Photographer Keron Bruce appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court on the East Bank of Demerara in relation to a cyberbullying crime on Friday.

Bruce, of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, appeared in court for allegedly using a computer system to share information about a local reporter Leroy Smith, knowing same to be false to cause public ridicule, contempt, hatred or embarrassment on January 25, 2021

He pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bail. The matter has been adjourned until April 29, 2022.

In January, Bruce was arrested by police in connection with a cyberbullying allegation made by Smith.

Bruce whose alleged moniker is ” Mudwata” a popular cartoon character was accused of making defamatory comments about Smith on Tik Tok. A one million reward was even made for the identity of ‘Mudwata”