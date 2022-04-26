23 year old chopped after man accuses him of robbery

23 year old Oslin Lewis Is now nursing injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital, after he was chopped during a game of football.

According to police, the Labourer of Fourth Street Kingston was on Laing Avenue, Georgetown playing playing football, when the suspect who was armed with a cutlass approached him and accused him of stealing from him.

Lewis was then chopped to his right elbow. The victim was taken to the GPHC by public spirited citizens, where he is receiving treatment. Police are looking for the suspect who is on the run.

Investigations ongoing.