POLICE INVESTIGATING ‘DISAPPEARANCE’ OF AMERINDIAN MINER IN REGION 7

Police in Region #7 are investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 27-year-old Noel Anthony Fredricks, a miner of Mainstay/Whyaka Village, Essequibo, who was employed at a mining camp located at Toroparu Backdam, Lower Puruni River, where he went missing.

The 27-year-old man who is of Amerindian descent is medium built and fair in complexion with long black hair. He reportedly left his camp on 2022/04/14 at about 17:30hrs and was last seen on 2022/04/15 at about 03:00 hrs in the company of a 29-year-old man (particulars known) leaving a shop located in the said Backdam, in an intoxicated state.

He was last seen clad in a blue jeans and a white top.

Ranks from the Division’s Investigations Unit have since been dispatched to the area to investigate.

