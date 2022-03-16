26 YEAR OLD FISHERMAN MISSING AT SEA, POLICE LAUNCH SEARCH PARTY

A fisherman, 26 year old Suraj Daneshwar called Sunny, of Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, is now missing at sea after the fishing boat he was in allegedly capsized.

Police Headquarters said that Suraj Daneshwar along with the boat’s captain, Oneil Deputron were headed for sea on March 15, 2022 around 05:00 hours. They left 3-Door Koker at Rosignol, W.B.B, in a 36ft wooden boat equipped with a 40 hp engine.

The next day about 08:20 hours, the captain, Oneil Deputron went to the Blairmont Police Station and reported that about 21:00 hours on March 15, 2022, while returning from sea – in the vicinity of Bath Settlement W.C.B, about 4 miles offshore – a large wave hit the boat which capsized, resulting in both himself and the now missing man falling into the water.

Deputron related that about 10 to 15 seconds after he managed to resurface and held onto the boat and upon looking for Daneshwar, he did not see him. The man further stated that the boat began to drift in the sea with him, until he was rescued by another fishing boat which was heading in his direction. He related to them what occurred and a search was carried out for the missing man Daneshwar but was unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, about 10:30 hours, a party of policemen visited the scene and launched a search for Suraj Daneshwar, which up to this time is ongoing.

Oneil Deputron is presently receiving treatment at the Fort Wellington Public Hospital as investigations continue.