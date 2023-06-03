HILLFOOT SQUATTERS TO GET LAND OR TURN KEY HOMES – GOV’T ANNOUNCES

Following a fiery protest that commenced on Wednesday, the government made an announcement on Friday regarding the informal squatters at Hillfoot on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. According to the announcement, the affected individuals will be provided a plot of land or a turnkey home, depending on their preference—further details in the following Tiana Cole’s report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on