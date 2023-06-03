THE POLICE TOOK THE LEAD, BRIGADIER – KHAN; KILLING OF ‘SMALLIE AND ROBERTS

Authorities are investigating the source of the military-grade weapon discovered in the possession of Royden Williams before his demise. It has been reported that the army had a less active role in the operation that killed Williams and his accomplice, Odel Roberts—further details from Travis Chase in the following report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on