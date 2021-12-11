3 persons arrested after gun discovery in Buxton house

Police on December 11 around 4:45hrs at Company Road Buxton East Coast Demerara went to the home of a 31-year-old male after an alleged discharging of a loaded firearm with intent committed on a 28-year-old female of Buxton by the man around 2:15 hours on Saturday, police went to the home of the suspect where on arrival they conducted a search.

The suspect was in his room with a suspected firearm in his hand in an attempt to hide same it in the room.

The police were able to retrieve it from him which turned out to be one .40 Glock pistol along with 3 matching rounds.

The suspect was then escorted to the Vigilance Police Station along with the two female occupants of the house and the said firearm and ammunition.